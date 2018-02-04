The cheapie Jennifer Aniston perfume that's a dead ringer for a $460 designer fragrance.

Luxury perfume is my favourite thing on earth but let’s face it, we can’t always shell out a couple hundred bucks to smell nice. That’s where my guilty pleasure – cheapie fragrances and celebrity dupes – comes into play.
Don’t want to drop $160 on a bottle of Flowerbomb? Try the smell-alike, Katy Perry Killer Queen, which you can pick up at Chemist Warehouse for as little as $18.
Is the $200 price tag of Narciso Rodriguez For Her a touch too much? Grab a bottle of Sarah Jessica Parker’s near identical Lovely for as little as $10.
Then there’s Kate Moss’ Lilabelle Truly Adorable. Regularly on sale at Priceline for about $15, it’s basically a baby sister to Dior J’Adore, which can run up to $240.