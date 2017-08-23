Beyonce and Jay-Z's monthly mortgage repayment is more than most people make in four years.

If you’re thinking, “Gee, it’s been a while since I’ve heard anything about Jay-Z and Beyoncé”, today is your lucky day.

Because the most powerful couple in music, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June, just purchased a Los Angeles mansion for a staggering AU$111 million.

Jay Z & Beyonce on that 90 million house. Don't even convert that to rands. ???? pic.twitter.com/KPkP6pIg6D — Zolisa J. Ngwane™ (@Zowskie) August 22, 2017

According to the LA Times, the couple’s new home has approximately 10,000 square metres of living space, and is made up of six separate structures over two acres.

The mansion has spa and wellness facilities, four outdoor swimming pools, a media room, separate staff quarters and a full-sized basketball court.

Of course.

But the thing that’s sending fans (and property lovers) into a spin is the estimated mortgage repayments the couple will be forking out each month.

According to Forbes, the couple have a combined net worth of US$1.6 billion but records show they took out a AU$66 million mortgage on the property.