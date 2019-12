Hollywood celebrated Father’s Day earlier this year with Channing Tatum and Reggie Bush revealing their daughters for the first time, Nick Lachey taking his son to New York, and President Obama sharing a beautiful moment in the White House with Sasha and Malia. Here are some of our favourite Father’s Day photos…

Channing Tatum with daughter Everly

Hilary Duff tweeted hubby Mike Comrie & son Luca

Jennifer Lopez & dad David Lopez

Kendal, Kylie & Brody Jenner with dad Bruce Jenner

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon with twins Monroe & Moroccan

Nick Lachey & son Camden Nicole Richie & dad Lionel Richie

President Obama with daugthers Sasha & Malia

Reggie Bush & daughter Briseis

Shakira & Gerard Pique with son Milan

Snooki & Jionni LaValle with son Lorenzo

Taylor Swift with dad Scott Swift

Tyrese with daughter Shayla