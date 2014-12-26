When you’re a celebrity, you don’t just ‘celebrate’ Christmas. Oh no sir. You get some Christmas, stuff it in your Christmas, and wrap it in a whole lot more CHRISTMAS.

By which we mean: you go as OTT as possible and publish it for the world to see.

Just check out our girl Bey, looking flawless in a helicopter whilst flying over Iceland. As we all do, at some point or another…

Happy holidays to you too, Bey.

We are also super impressed by Reece Witherspoon’s Christmas wreath (or should we say, Christmas Reece)….

I spy a Reece.

And matching is certainly in this year. And why not? When you look as adorable as Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their daughters….

Or Oprah and her entire family in matching pjs….

Did someone say Christmas leggings?

But it was Madmen star January Jones who took out the cuteness award for this adorable family pic…

The Jones family clearly knows how to do a Christmas family portrait…

… and her onesie….

Who doesn’t want a Christmas onesie like this one?

Frozen star Kristen Bell was quite obviously spoiled by husband Dax Shepherd…

A HANDHELD DYSON?!!!!???! :) :) :) :) — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 25, 2014

And we can only assume that Will.i.am must have had a bit of spare time on his hands during the day for some selfies of the, umm, interesting persuasion….

Flick through the gallery below to see more celebrities celebrating Christmas. (Warning: Gallery contains a Christmas cat and lots of cuteness. You probably will be jealous.)



Olivia Palmero and her large tree.

Oprah and her family went matching.

Reece Witherspoon has a fabulous Christmas wreath.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello had their first Christmas together.

Tammin Sursok

Alessandra Ambrosio got a kiss under the mistletoe.

Alicia Keys gets a special kiss from "Uncle B" (yep, it's actually U2 frontman, Bono).

Bey and Jay-Z living it up in Iceland.

Bey enjoys a chopper ride over Iceland.

Drew Barrymore shows off her new scarf.

Eva Longoria sat by the seaside.

Fergie and Josh sent out these cards of their little boy.

James Franco got his nanna with the silly string.

Jess Mauboy celebrated with her family.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie posed with Santa.

Kate Ritchie with baby daughter Mae.

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their daughters.

Katy Perry with the old man himself.

Liz Hurley's stylish new Christmas glasses.

Natalie Imbruglia with her family.

Bey and Jay-Z had a white Christmas.

Bey was a snow angel.

Kim Kardashian posted a family photo from way back when.

Bec Judd and her family were in Whistler, Canada.

Bec Judd and her family were in Whistler, Canada.

Bed Judd's daughter took her first steps on Christmas day.

Khloe posted this Khristmas snap with her two youngest sisters.

Britney Spears and her boys gathered together.

Channing and Jenna Tatum dressed festive.

Hilary Duff left cookies and pigeons out for Mr Clause.

Hugh and Taylor caught up on Christmas Eve.

Hugh and his hugh-ge tree.

Lisa Wilkinson had an enjoyable day with her family.

The Jones family portrait.

January Jones in her adorable onesie.

Kate Waterhouse's daughter Sophia enjoyed her first Christmas.

What Waterhouse Christmas table would be complete without a horse.

Kourtney showed off the early morning Kardashian Khristmas enthusiasm.

Mariah Carey caught up with some real live reindeer.

Megan Gale's son got presents that were larger than he is.

And Megan Gale's cat joined in the festivities.

And also Megan Gale's dog.

Megan Gale enjoyed the most delicious looking pavlova we've ever seen.

Madonna was, umm, festive - as usual.