This week both Zoe Foster Blake and Dave Hughes announced they’ve penned children’s books about… farts.

Smelly subject matter aside, Foster Blake and Hughes are not the first celebs to write a book for kids, they’ve actually joined a long list of both Australian and international celebs who are now published children’s book authors.

Isla Fisher, Russell Brand, Barack Obama, Madonna, Will Smith, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Kelly Clarkson and Perez Hilton have all written children’s books in recent years.

In Australia, celebrity-penned children’s books are selling out within hours – kids can’t get enough of them and parents are usually big fans of the authors.

Although many celebs have dipped their toes in the world of children’s literature, it’s usually the professional writers like Wendy Harmer and Zoe Foster Blake who have the most success and go on to write second, third and fourth books.

”Some people when they have a lull in their popularity go off to Africa on a World Vision tour, some people set up foundations, and some people go on Oprah and sit on the couch and cry. And some people write children’s books,” Harmer told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2010.

At the moment our local celebs are creating some great Australian stories your kids will love to read for years to come.

Here are just some of the celebrity-penned children’s books you’ll find at your local bookstore:

No One Likes A Fart by Zoe Foster Blake

A post shared by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Zoe Foster Blake’s first children’s book will be available on 13 November and judging by the title it’s about… farts.

“As an avid reader and deeply reverential fan of picture books, it was immensely pleasurable to have a crack at my own, the result of which wafts fragrantly above,” Foster Blake wrote on Instagram.