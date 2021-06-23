'It took about 3 minutes': 11 celeb mums on what happened when they gave birth.

Birth stories are always amazing. And when it comes to celeb birth stories? Well, they're even more intriguing. From begging a security guard for an epidural, to having one of their own songs playing, here 11 celeb mums reveal exactly what went down when they entered the birthing suite. Or in at least one case... didn't make it that far.

Mariah Carey had a Mariah Carey song playing

Image: Getty.

Mariah Carey’s ex, Nick Cannon, has spilled that when the singer was giving birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe by c-section in 2011, she had a very specific request for what she wanted played in the delivery room.

“Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey – her Madison Square performance of 'Fantasy' – so they came out to a round of applause,” Cannon said on The Gayle King Show.

Mayim Bialik’s son watched from a high chair

Image: Getty.