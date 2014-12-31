This year, a few men (and women) we secretly wanted to have babies with beat us to it.

With another person.

In case you have forgotten, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes managed to produce a child that we can only assume will be the most genetically-blessed human being in the entire world.

Genetic. Perfection.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky welcomed twins Tristan and Sasha into the world.

On the home front, the Aussies delivered as well (pun definitely intended). Guy Sebastian’s son Hudson and Megan Gale’s son River ruled Instagram.

And we can already tell that Hamish Blake’s son, Sonny, is hilarious from his frequent cameos on Hamish’s feed.

Zoe Foster-Blake and baby Sonny.

Celebrity babies. Is it possible that they get cuter every year? With ever-stranger names?

Click through the gallery below for the celebrity babies that were born this year.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were VERY excited to announce the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher.

Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake's son Sonny is unbearably cute as he samples his first ever chip.

Kelly Clarkson's beauty baby girl River Rose proves it's never too early to learn the family trade.

Singer Ciara's gorgeous baby boy Future.

Robbie Williams famously live-tweeted his wife's labour.

Rachel Finch's adorable baby girl Violet.

Megan Gale and her new baby boy, River.

Drew Barrymore (aka Mother of Dragons) and her growing brood.

Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell.

Tom Williams and Rachel Gilbert's daughter Storm

Guy Sebastian and son Hudson

Channing Tatum with the beautiful Everly

Teresa Palmer with Bodhi Rain Palmer

Sonny Foster-Blake strives again. Cuteness level one thousand.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky shares a snap with one of her twin boys.