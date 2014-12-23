All the celebrity babies born in 2014.

It’s been a celeb-filled baby boom this year.

Remember when Gwen Stefani was pregnant?

Remember when we were first introduced to funny man Sonny Blake on Mother’s Day?

Or how about how envious we were of Megan Gale and her incredibly perfect baby bump?

Yip, it is that time of year to go back, all the way back to January, and take a look at all those celebrity babies with their cute cheeks and teeny tiny hands.

Warning, your ovaries might explode from this amount of cuteness.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see all the celebrity babies. And if you’re on a mobile phone, the baby’s name and birth date is below the image…

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed baby girl Delta

Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Kate Ritchie and Stuart Webb.

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Baby Hazel Insert - Emily Blunt with husband John Krasinski

Guy and Jules Sebastian

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Gwen Stefani with her son Apollo

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Ciara and "Future"

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen

Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre

Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek

Drew Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari

Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

Lil Kim

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Thandie Newton and Ol Parker

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

Robert and Susan Downey

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen

Amanda Peet and David Benioff Friedman

Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaVelle

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec

David Arquette and Christine McLarty

Melissa George and Jean-David Blanc

Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta

Rebecca and Chris Judd

Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis

Erin McNaught and "Example"

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene

Kate Waterhouse and Luke Ricketson

Dale and Sophie Vine

Want more? Try these:

Here are 102 of the best and worst celebrity baby names.

Former Miss Universe welcomes a baby boy.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]