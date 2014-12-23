teens

All the celebrity babies born in 2014.

It’s been a celeb-filled baby boom this year.

Remember when Gwen Stefani was pregnant?

Remember when we were first introduced to funny man Sonny Blake on Mother’s Day?

Or how about how envious we were of Megan Gale and her incredibly perfect baby bump?

Yip, it is that time of year to go back, all the way back to January, and take a look at all those celebrity babies with their cute cheeks and teeny tiny hands.

Warning, your ovaries might explode from this amount of cuteness.

CLICK THROUGH the gallery to see all the celebrity babies. And if you’re on a mobile phone, the baby’s name and birth date is below the image…
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell welcomed baby girl Delta
Kelly Rowland and Tim Witherspoon
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
Kate Ritchie and Stuart Webb.
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
Emily Blunt and John KrasinskiBaby Hazel Insert - Emily Blunt with husband John Krasinski
Guy and Jules Sebastian
Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Gwen Stefani with her son Apollo
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
Ciara and "Future"
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky
Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen
Stacy Keibler and Jared Pobre
Doutzen Kroes and Sunnery James
James and Kimberly Van Der Beek
Drew Barrymore and her daughters, Olive and Frankie.
Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery
Lil Kim
Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney
Thandie Newton and Ol Parker
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman
Kevin and Danielle Jonas
Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler
Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett
Robert and Susan Downey
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen
Amanda Peet and David Benioff Friedman
Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen
Megan Gale and Shaun Hampson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jionni LaVelle
Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber
Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec
David Arquette and Christine McLarty
Melissa George and Jean-David Blanc
Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta
Rebecca and Chris Judd
Roxy Jacenko and Oliver Curtis
Erin McNaught and "Example"
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene
Kate Waterhouse and Luke Ricketson
Dale and Sophie Vine

Want more? Try these: 

Here are 102 of the best and worst celebrity baby names.

Former Miss Universe welcomes a baby boy.

Follow iVillage on Facebook

When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support.

Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

This Glorious Mess
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???