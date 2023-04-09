'I was at a low point.' 10 celeb couples who called off their weddings really close to the big day.

Hollywood marriages aren’t exactly known for their longevity.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander only managed 55 hours, and Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman only made it to the nine-day mark.

But there are some Hollywood couples who never even made it that far. Here are 10 couples who got engaged, planned their big day, then called it off at the very last minute.

Katie Holmes and Chris Klein.

Katie Holmes and Chris Klein were an iconic early 2000s duo. The pair got together in 2000 when they both were just 21, and by the end of 2003 they were engaged.

While no official date for the wedding had been set, the pair ended their engagement in 2005 after they’d already started making wedding plans.

They blamed distance for their relationship ending, but shortly after, Holmes began dating Tom Cruise and they got engaged just two months later.

Julie Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland.

Ironically, the star of Runaway Bride was one herself prior to being cast in the film.

Eight years before the 1999 film hit cinemas, Roberts left fiancé Kiefer Sutherland just two days before their wedding day.