Jennifer Aniston's powerful essay has a lot of celebs very fired up.

It looks like Jennifer Aniston is not alone in feeling “fed up” with the way she is portrayed in the tabloid media.

Earlier this week, Aniston, 47, posted a powerful essay on Huffington Post, condemning the way gossip sites and magazines portray women.

Using the constant baby and relationship rumors she faces as examples, Aniston showed how these sites and magazine are perpetuating unfair beauty and emotional standards.

“The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty…We use celebrity ‘news’ to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females, focused solely on one’s physical appearance, which tabloids turn into a sporting event of speculation. Is she pregnant? Is she eating too much? Has she let herself go? Is her marriage on the rocks because the camera detects some physical ‘imperfection’?”

The post ended with the former Friend calling on the public to help make change by changing “our awareness and reaction to the toxic messages buried within these seemingly harmless stories served up as truth and shaping our ideas of who we are.”

The response to Aniston’s piece has been overwhelmingly positive. Many celebrities have been tweeting their support and talking about the piece in interviews.

True words by Jennifer Aniston: "We use celebrity 'news' to perpetuate this dehumanizing view of females." https://t.co/2jZuXSldf0 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 13, 2016

Teresa Palmer tweeted the article adding, “What a profound article by # JenniferAniston glad she spoke up on the very matter I’ve been thinking about this week.” While model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley called the essay a, “Must Read!!”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, actress Melissa McCarthy said she agrees, “one hundred thousand billion percent,” with Aniston.

“Everybody needs to stop tearing down women,” the Ghostbusters actress explained. “It’s always about the way we look — saying, ‘He’s very interesting,’ ‘He’s a good writer,’ ‘She’s looking older than she was last time we saw her.'”

Though the response was overwhelmingly positive, there of course has to be at least one naysayer.

In this case it was British journalist and general asshole Piers Morgan. He wrote a piece for The Daily Mail, calling Aniston a hypocrite for complaining about unattainable beauty standards while appearing photoshopped on numerous magazine covers.

This is obviously ridiculous. And multiple celebrities took it upon themselves to point that out to Morgan. Both Chrissy Teigen and actress Anna Paquin got into twitter debates with Morgan.

@piersmorgan saw your piece on Jennifer Aniston. Why do you ALWAYS take the road of being the piece of shit asshole? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 13, 2016

@piersmorgan You missed the point by about a mile. As you aren't a woman in public eye I respectfully suggest you "think and not say"/jog on — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 13, 2016

Despite Piers Morgan’s little cry for attention, it’s clear women are on her side. Now we just wait and see if any of the tabloids will take her message to heart.