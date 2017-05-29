There's a trick celebrities use to get free things on Instagram. And it involves you.

I’ve noticed something rather peculiar on Instagram lately.

In a sea of acai bowls, red carpets and selfies, there’s a trend celebrities have adopted to get their famous mitts on free stuff.

“I’m moving house!” a model/lifestyle blogger/obscure reality TV show contestant from 2012 will post. “But I don’t know any good homeware brands! Please tag your favourites so I can check them out.”

Sound familiar? If not, just replace “homeware” with clothes/jewellery/makeup and BOOM, I can guarantee posts just like the one above are dotted all over your feed.

At first, I didn’t think much of them.

“Maybe she just doesn’t know about Kmart or Target yet,” I’d tell myself like a total ignoramus. “Maybe Google isn’t something she knows about, either. I don’t know… who am I to judge?”

But then I noticed the celebrities would always (very specifically) ask their fans to tag the brand, over merely writing the name in the comments section.