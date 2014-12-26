Selfies with the Stars, Christmas Edition.

Because if anyone knows how to celebrate Christmas in style, it’s celebrities.

Sure, Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones. But it’s also about sharing what you received, ate and wore on the occasion all over social media.

Bec Judd received a pretty priceless gift, being able to watch her daughter’s very first steps on Christmas day.

Sonny Blake won in the fashion stakes in his adorable Elf costume. Although River Hampson was a close runner up in his little Santa suit, coordinated perfectly with Bosco the dog.

Speaking of the Gale family, Megan’s home made pavlova had us (and the rest of the Instagram community) drooling on our phone screens.

To see what the rest of the A-listers got up to for Christmas day, CLICK THROUGH the gallery.

Jackie O and Kitty

Megan Gale's Christmas table

Hunter and Pixie Curtis

Natalie Imbruglia

Carrie Bickmore's set up

Snooki

Dave Hughes and his family

Scott Cam

Bosco and River Hampson, Megan Gale's babies.

River Hampson

Pixie Curtis

Billie Judd

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Sonny Blake

The Commando

Jodi Gordon, Braith Anasta and daughter Aleeia

Aleeia Anasta

Alicia Keys

Jay Z and Beyonce

Beyonce

Hilary Duff

Seth Rogen and James Franco

Oprah

Reese Witherspoon

Rihanna

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman

Khloe Kardashian and Penny Disick

Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Kardashian

Billie Judd

Kate Waterhouse with her daughter Sophia

Britney Spears with her family

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Mariah Carey

Alessandra Ambrosio

January Jones

Snookie and JWow with their kids

Hugh Jackman and Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus

Drew Barrymore

Fergie and Josh Duhamel's son Axl

Heidi Klum

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their daughters

Katy Perry

Kelly Osbourne

Kendall Kardashian and Penny Disick

Kylie Minogue

Olivia Palermo

Ricki-Lee Coulter

John Stamos

The Spelling family.

Kendall, Kylie and Bruce.

Eva Longoria

Jessica Mauboy

Elizabeth Hurley

Kate Ritchie and daughter Mae.

Tara Moss

Lisa Wilkinson

Samantha Armytage

Tammin Sursok

Naomi Campbell

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

