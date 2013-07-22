entertainment

Celeb news: How is Lea Michele going to film this episode of Glee?

Cory Monteith, who passed away last week at 31 years of age.

 1.Glee plans tribute episode for Cory Monteith.

The executive producer of Glee, Ryan Murphy, has revealed that the next season of the hit musical show will feature a tribute episode for Cory Monteith.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said, “It’s always sad and shocking when somebody so young dies, but one of the things that made it even more upsetting is that so many of us who knew and loved him were actively involved in trying to get him better.”

Ryan Murphy
Executive producer of the show, Ryan Murphy. Image from Wikimedia Commons.

Murphy said the episode would address the death of Finn, the character Monteith played, and give both the stars and fans of the show time to grieve. The producer also said that Glee would go on hiatus for a short time, so that writers could reconsider the direction of the show.

In the interview, Murphy also revealed that at first none of the cast or crew were even sure if the show would return to the screens. He said: “When you’re faced with something so sad and so shocking, what do you do? Do we cancel the show? Do we start shooting in January? What do we do? … Ultimately, we decided the best thing for everyone is to get back to work and be around people who knew him and loved him so that everyone can grieve together.”

3. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ties the knot.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the hit show has married Justin Mikita in New York.

Ferguson’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly in a statement.

“Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita tied the knot yesterday in downtown New York City,” adding that American playwright and screenwriter, “Tony Kushner officiated the ceremony.”

The wedding was attended 200 guest including Padma Lakshmi, Julie Bowen, Ty Burell, Jerry O’ Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Zachary Quinto, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi and husband, Arnold Germer, Nigel Barker, Cat Deely, Mary Murphy, Tyce Diorio, and his on-screen love on Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet.

5. WATCH: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire trailer. 

If you’ve read The Hunger Games trilogy or seen the first movie, chances are you’re this excited about the release of the trailer Hunger Games: Catching Fire:

Take a look at the trailer below:

The second movie in the series stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Lenny Kravitz, Donald Sutherland and Elizabeth Banks.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire opens in Australia on November 21.

7. Heidi Klum poses topless (again!) on Instagram.
We get it Heidi, we get it: you have an amazing body.

The 40-year-old television host has posted another topless holiday photo on Instagram. This time the mother-of-four hugs a tall palm tree with her arms strategically covering her nipples.

“Last day in paradise,” Klum captioned the photo. “Love Bora Bora!!”

Take a look through Klum’s recent holiday pics that she’s uploaded to Instagram.
Midriffs, jumpsuits and underboob – all trends you thought (or perhaps hoped) had already had their five minutes of fame are back on the red carpet in La La Land.

