Celeb news: How is Lea Michele going to film this episode of Glee?

1.Glee plans tribute episode for Cory Monteith.

The executive producer of Glee, Ryan Murphy, has revealed that the next season of the hit musical show will feature a tribute episode for Cory Monteith.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy said, “It’s always sad and shocking when somebody so young dies, but one of the things that made it even more upsetting is that so many of us who knew and loved him were actively involved in trying to get him better.”

Murphy said the episode would address the death of Finn, the character Monteith played, and give both the stars and fans of the show time to grieve. The producer also said that Glee would go on hiatus for a short time, so that writers could reconsider the direction of the show.

In the interview, Murphy also revealed that at first none of the cast or crew were even sure if the show would return to the screens. He said: “When you’re faced with something so sad and so shocking, what do you do? Do we cancel the show? Do we start shooting in January? What do we do? … Ultimately, we decided the best thing for everyone is to get back to work and be around people who knew him and loved him so that everyone can grieve together.”

2. She was raped by a co-worker on a business trip, so her boss – Janet Jackson’s husband – fired HER. Read the shock details here.

3. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ties the knot.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the hit show has married Justin Mikita in New York.

Ferguson’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly in a statement.

“Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita tied the knot yesterday in downtown New York City,” adding that American playwright and screenwriter, “Tony Kushner officiated the ceremony.”