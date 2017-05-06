People are convinced they've spotted a ghost in this CCTV footage.

NOPE.

NAH.

NO THANK YOU, PLEASE.

Creepy footage of what looks like a ghost, and is most definitely possibly the girl from The Ring, has been captured on CCTV footage.

The video taken on 26 September 2016 and uploaded to the Scary Videos YouTube channel this week, shows a woman wearing a white gown - with long dark hair covering her face - 'hovering' in a public car park.

She hovers near the boom gate (because inserting your ticket - without dropping it - isn't hard enough) for a few seconds, before disappearing into the wall behind, and then reappearing and doing some more intense hovering.