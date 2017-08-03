'My husband's hotel called to say they'd found a necklace. It's not mine.'

A woman has found herself in an excruciating position after she discovered a necklace had been left in her husband’s hotel room – a necklace that wasn’t hers.

The mum-of-two shared her story on parenting forum Mumsnet, saying she had turned to the site because she didn’t know what to do after making the ominous discovery.

“About a month ago my husband went on a business trip,” she explained. “[He] gave me the address of the place he was staying and I didn’t bat an eye.”

“He goes on them several times a year, usually a couple of nights at a time.”

However, the woman’s suspicions that he may not have been alone in the hotel room were raised when she made a chance discovery days after his return.

Her husband of nine years had misplaced his debit card, and she “had the idea of calling the hotel to ask if they’d found it cleaning”.

She was not prepared for what the woman answering the phone told her.

“The lady on reception was very nice and said ‘Oh, you must be calling about your necklace. We found it in the bathroom. How lucky for you. It would have been such a shame to lose such lovely pearls!'”