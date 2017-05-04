Cassandra Sainsbury's lawyer says she's 'traumatised' as new airport footage is released.

Herra said Cassie now faces an impossible choice: admit guilt in order to face less jail time, or plead not guilty.

If she's found guilty, she could face between eight and 20 years behind bars.

"But if we can get a deal with prosecutors, we could avoid drug trafficking charges and instead get complicity or something where she had a guilty act of not reviewing her luggage," he said.

"We could get a deal of a minimum of four years."

By admitting complicity, Cassie's lawyer says her case could be ruled in 90 days - instead of the year to a year-and-a-half it may take to bring her case to trial if she argues her innocence.

Pleading complicity could also mean Cassie could be eligible for parole and even "house arrest", which could be possibly completed in Australia.

Herra agreed that accepting punishment would be difficult for Cassie if she believes she is innocent.

"If one is convinced they are innocent, it's hard to say I accept this punishment, even if it's not that much," he said.

"But in terms of convenience, I would suggest we go for the shorter process and get a small punishment and learn the lesson not to trust strangers.

"With that, she can continue her life, especially if we take into account she is young and inexperienced in these things."