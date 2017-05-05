Cassie Sainsbury's fiancé describes her condition in his emotional first public address.

Cassandra Sainsbury’s fiancé has voiced his strong support for the 22-year-old who he claims is innocent of the drug trafficking charges she faces in Colombia, despite acknowledging there were “unanswered questions“.

Scott Broadbridge has also asked for privacy, taking aim at news outlets that he said were camping outside his house and harassing him and his grandmother.

Broadbridge described Sainsbury as the “delight of my life” and reiterated his intent to marry her while addressing the media and public on Thursday morning.

“I would just like to say that Cass is innocent of these charges and I will support her no matter how long this takes. Cass and I are engaged to be married and I intend to marry her,” he said.

“Cass is the delight of my life. I know that she is not involved in the drug trade. I know that she was not deliberately taking drugs or carrying drug anywhere.”

However, Broadbridge added there were “many unanswered questions in the case” and said he intended to “work with the lawyers to get to the bottom of them”.

“At this time, I wish to concentrate on doing whatever I can to help Cass and to help her through this time,” he said.

Broadbridge spoke of his fiancée's concerns over the conditions of the jail, where she could spend up to 25 years if found guilty of attempting to smuggle the 5.8kg of cocaine found in her luggage at El Dorado airport on April 12.

"It is extremely stressful for her but we are able to talk every day and that is a great comfort for both of us," Broadbridge said.