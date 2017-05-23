Cassie Sainsbury's family refuses to comment as they arrive back in Australia.

Cassie Sainsbury’s mother and sister have arrived in Adelaide refusing to comment after visiting the accused drug mule in a Colombian prison.

Lisa Evans and Khala Sainsbiury walked from the arrivals lounge to a taxi rank at Adelaide Airport on Tuesday morning surrounded by a huge media scrum.

At various stages Ms Evans covered her face and both were unwilling to comment after the flight from Bogota via Sydney.

Cassie Sainsbury is being held in a Bogota jail after 5.8kg of cocaine was allegedly found inside 18 headphone cases in her luggage at El Dorado International Airport in last month.

The 22-year-old is facing 20 years in prison.

Sainsbury’s fiance Scott Broadbridge, who has not been in contact with her mother and sister, also landed in Sydney on Tuesday morning and was expected in Adelaide later in the day.