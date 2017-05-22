What Cassie Sainsbury's family should have done instead of speaking to the media.

Now, an expert has spoken about what Cassie's family should have done to help the 22-year-old stuck in a Bogota prison.

"Normally in Australia you say to your client, 'Say nothing. And don't be talking to the media because you don't want to run the risk of this sort of problem happening'," Greg Barnes, a representative of the Australian Lawyers Alliance, told The Project.

He said the most important thing is what Cassie has said to Colombian authorities, not what her family is saying back in Australia.

"Cassie made a statement to Colombian authorities and I think the Australian Federal Police had some involvement in that," Barnes said. "It's a matter for the courts to assess what they make of any other statements she may have made herself, or family members may have made to the media. But what is important is her word."

"Really, public opinion should have nothing to do with it. We have a media circus now and we don't have in Australia the sort of privacy protections you have in the UK and Canada where the sorts of publications you saw last night on television probably couldn't have gone to air in those jurisdictions."

Why are we so obsessed with Cassie Sainsbury's story?



Barnes said if reports are true that Cassie has changed her story - that she's pleading guilty and claiming she was acting under duress - this might work to reduce her sentence.

"Normally speaking if a person has been acting under duress then that's a relevant factor and in international drug syndicates it's not uncommon for those who are seen as drug mules to be acting in that way," Barnes said.

Initially, Cassie pleaded not guilty to the charge of drug trafficking, claiming she thought the packages in her luggage contained headphones.

If found guilty on this charge, she faces up to 25 years in prison.