What Cassie Sainsbury's family should have done instead of speaking to the media.

There are so many stories about Cassie Sainsbury, and her family has done nothing but flame them.
She was going to London. She was getting married. Her boyfriend was involved. He wasn’t involved. She was a sex worker in Sydney last year. She was an unaware drug mule. She was threatened and forced to carry the 5.8 kilograms of cocaine that have landed her in a prison in Colombia facing charges of drug trafficking.
How do we hear all these stories? Because Cassie’s family has spoken to media – last night was a smorgasbord of speculation about Cassie.
Her mother and her sister spoke to Channel Nine. Her fiancé, father and uncle spoke to Channel Seven. There were claims she was “100 per cent innocent” and also claims that she was “fully aware of what she was doing”.
There are also reports Cassie pleaded with her family and the news stations not to run these stories – that she didn’t give her permission for the packages to be broadcast to air.