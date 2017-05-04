With AAP.

The father of an Australian woman being held in a Colombian jail says she is just a kid and certainly no drug mule.

Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, was arrested at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on April 12 after a tip-off about the 5.8 kilograms of cocaine allegedly found secreted inside 18 headphone sets in her suitcase.

Ms Sainsbury’s father, Stuart Sainsbury, has told the Nine Network that he can’t believe what is being said about his daughter on Facebook.

"I don't believe she was a drug mule, she's just my kid. Like, what parent thinks of their kid as a drug mule" Mr Sainsbury told the Nine Network last night.

"A father's love is unconditional. It never stops, regardless of what happens."

Mr Sainsbury said he first learned his daughter has been held in Colombia when he received a Facebook message telling him shortly before news broke of her arrest.

Mr Sainsbury previously told the Daily Mail he did not wish to comment on his daughter's predicament.