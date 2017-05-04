There's a reason we all think we know Cassie Sainsbury is guilty.

Headphones are not particularly cheap in Colombia. They’re also not very heavy.

Not as heavy as almost 6kg of cocaine, anyway.

And really, a wedding party gift? Wouldn’t you be spewing if THAT was your thank you for spending the day in pink polyester?

Hey, have you checked out that travel itinerary? There’s no way her story stacks up, she couldn’t possibly have fitted in stops in Hong Kong and London as well as South America and still made it back to be welcomed by her family on Good Friday, right?

These are the conversations that are all around you this week as we collectively pass judgement on Cassie Sainsbury, the young Adelaide woman detained on cocaine smuggling charges in Bogota, South America.

She's so guilty, we're all saying. Have you seen the photos? She's got a nose ring. And a tattoo (it says, Harry Potter fans, 'I do solemnly swear that I am up to no good').

What's a 22-year-old personal trainer/industrial cleaner/working holiday maker doing on a world tour that takes in China, LA and South America? Like, seriously.

When it comes to bad girls, we're all armchair experts.

Let's blame our current obsession with all things true crime. Listen to enough podcasts and watch enough Making A Murderer and you can definitely pick a criminal out of a tabloid line-up.

And let's blame the fact that when it comes to pretty young white women who do the Wrong Thing, we can't get enough.

