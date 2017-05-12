Casey Donovan's Coles ad is being called "cheap and tacky". It's time we lay off.

If you own a television, you have no doubt seen Casey Donovan’s ‘Coles Down Down’ ad, which first aired a few weeks ago.
For better or worse, we all know the song.
“Down down prices are down,” existed as a standard advertising jingle for approximately 18 seconds before (justified) parodies emerged.
There are big red hands. There are people excitedly dancing in a supermarket. The song itself is, I think it’s fair to say, repetitive.
Casey Donovan is the new face of the campaign, belting out the lyrics into a crystal-covered microphone, in a promotional red ball gown.
From her hair, to her lipstick, to her guitar, Donovan boasts Coles-red - the poster girl for one of Australia's largest supermarket chains.
But no sooner had the commercial hit our screens, than the criticism erupted on social media.
“So I just saw the Coles ad with Casey Donovan... I just burnt my house down with all the TVs in it,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“I love me some Casey Donovan but that Coles add [sic] is making me homicidal,” another said.
The new Coles ad featuring Casey Donovan makes me want to become self sufficient.
— theloneruckman (@theloneruckman) May 4, 2017