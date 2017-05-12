Casey Donovan's Coles ad is being called "cheap and tacky". It's time we lay off.

If you own a television, you have no doubt seen Casey Donovan’s ‘Coles Down Down’ ad, which first aired a few weeks ago.

For better or worse, we all know the song.

“Down down prices are down,” existed as a standard advertising jingle for approximately 18 seconds before (justified) parodies emerged.

There are big red hands. There are people excitedly dancing in a supermarket. The song itself is, I think it’s fair to say, repetitive.

Casey Donovan is the new face of the campaign, belting out the lyrics into a crystal-covered microphone, in a promotional red ball gown.

From her hair, to her lipstick, to her guitar, Donovan boasts Coles-red - the poster girl for one of Australia's largest supermarket chains.

But no sooner had the commercial hit our screens, than the criticism erupted on social media.

“So I just saw the Coles ad with Casey Donovan... I just burnt my house down with all the TVs in it,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I love me some Casey Donovan but that Coles add [sic] is making me homicidal,” another said.