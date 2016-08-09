Carrie Bickmore has a message for the man who took her on the worst date ever.

You’d think anybody who was lucky enough to go on a date with Gold Logie winner Carrie Bickmore would make sure they made the most of it, right?

Sadly, that wasn’t the case for one unlucky guy, who took The Project co-host on the “worst date ever”. Uh-oh.

Carrie shared the story on last night’s episode of the show, telling her fellow panelists that she still remembers the terrible night.

"I went to a ball for a first date with a guy, he rocked up an hour and a half late, he whistled the whole way there and didn't talk to me, and then went home with my friend! It was the worst night!" she shared.