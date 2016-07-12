Steve Price has appeared on The Project to respond to the criticism leveled against him after his controversial comments on Q&A last night.

The journalist and radio broadcaster drew gasps from the audience on the ABC program, after he defended Eddie McGuire’s recent comments about drowning Caroline Wilson, and told fellow panelist Van Badham that she was “just being hysterical”.

His statements were in response to a questioner who shared that his 23-year-old sister Nikita had been stabbed to death last year by her partner.

Tonight, Price’s attitudes continue to shock the nation, telling The Project host Carrie Bickmore that he has “no regrets” about how he responded to the question.

Bickmore began the interview by informing Price that the show has received “hundreds of tweets today, Facebook messages, emails about your comments, overwhelmingly negative.”

But Price maintained he “accurately described how Van Badham was behaving.”

Echoing his responses last night, Price focused on being offended that Badham “suggested I would be part of those jokes.”

You see, Steve Price is more offended by someone implying he might actually make the types of jokes he publicly condones, than the fact that a 23-year-old woman was murdered by her partner.

He tried to appeal to his friendship with Bickmore, saying, “I think you know me well enough Carrie that you know I’d never be a part of those jokes, I never joke about those issues, and I take the issue of domestic violence very seriously.”

“This is a really tricky one for me, because people often ask me what you’re like,” she responded.

“People say to me, ‘Is Steve Price as aggressive on the desk, as argumentative in real life, is he as grumpy?’…and I often go ‘no, he’s really lovely, he’s really respectful of me…’ I think a lot of what goes on on the desk is theatre.