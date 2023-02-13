How an unthinkable weekend column in an Australian paper played into women's worst nightmare.

I was glad to see such an argument published in a national newspaper over the weekend, which ran with the headline "Why love is the price celebrity women pay for their status".

The column, written by Annette Sharp, named four high-profile women who have separated from their husbands.

As far as I can tell, Sharp spoke to none of these women personally. She did not interview their former partners or their children. Short of bugging their homes or tapping their phones, it is unclear how she has any insight into why their marriages ended.

One might think it is futile to speculate. These four women, Jackie O Henderson, Leigh Sales, Carrie Bickmore and Sarah Harris, might share some commonalities, but their differences are also significant. Henderson has one child while Bickmore has three. Henderson works mornings while Harris works evenings. Sales' relationship ended almost seven years ago whereas Bickmore's ended last month. While we all might recognise their names, to suggest their marriages ended for the same reason is absurdly presumptuous.

But presumptuous the column is. Bickmore is flippantly referred to as a "workaholic [who formerly worked] two demanding jobs".

Sharp continues, "It was not too huge a leap to view [Chris] Walker... as the primary caregiver to the couple's children." Not that it would be a problem if Walker were, but given that he is a seasoned TV producer at the ABC it is unlikely he is the "homemaker" Sharp positions him as. If we're in the business of speculating about the domestic and child rearing arrangements that take place behind closed doors, it wouldn't be "too huge a leap" to suggest that Bickmore cared for the children in the morning and Walker for a few hours in the evening, which she was still at work.