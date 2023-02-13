How an unthinkable weekend column in an Australian paper played into women's worst nightmare.

If you’re looking to understand why some marriages don’t last, might I suggest that the answer can be summed up in just two words:
Working women.
It’s like I've always said. Things were better when women had to leave their jobs when they got married, dedicated their lives to their children, and had neither the financial means nor the legal recourse to leave. Even if their husbands hit them. It was a simpler, more idyllic time.
But now we've given women too many rights and they're running around blowing up marriages.
