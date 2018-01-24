The radio stunt that left Carrie Bickmore in a puddle of her own (happy) tears.

"You didn't get to have a party at your house last year, so we thought we would make it up to you and give you the best party ever," Little said.

"We also got you a present, and you only get it for a short amount of time.

"You have four minutes in that room."

In that room, of course, was none other than internationally-acclaimed singer/songwriter Sam Smith.

Bickmore opened the door, let out a blood-curdling scream and ran into her laundry to hide. Hyper-ventilating, Little told her to go and, um, talk to her very famous guest.

"I can't!"

She then did, but not before acknowledging there was a tiny chance any of her words would be coherent:

"I sound like a loser!"

"Now what happens, do I have to talk to you?"

"Oh my god, you're in my house, do you like my house?"

"You're going to do have to do the talking because I am too emotional."

Smith was humbled.

"Aw, that's the best reaction ever," he said.

Later posting about the stunt on Instagram, Bickmore said it's a moment she's not forgetting quickly.

"I will never forget this moment. Sam Smith in my living room. Sam Smith thank you for being everything I thought you would be. (No idea why I hid in the laundry.)"