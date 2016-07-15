There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Carrie Bickmore made her now-famous acceptance speech at the 2015 Logies.

The Project host used her win to raise awareness of brain cancer, the cruel disease that took her first husband Greg Lange.

Six years after his death, Bickmore says the sense of loss hasn’t gone anywhere.

“I often read headlines about my new life and how I have moved forward and it amuses me, because anyone who has suffered grief will tell you it is not like that,” she told The Weekly Review.

“Grief is a really tricky thing; it is a very fluid thing and I don’t think there is ever any end point to it. But I’m OK with that. I can’t imagine it any other way.”

Here's a throwback to Carrie Bickmore's Logies speech that prompted a wave of change.

Bickmore says she has now found a way to accept the past as part of her present.

“My past will always be with me, it shaped who I am today and I wouldn’t want a world where Greg wasn’t part of it. I look at my son and I see Greg,” she said.

“He is every much like him in different ways. We talk about him all the time.”

Bickmore met Lange when she was 19 years old studying journalism at Perth’s Curtin University. It was when they were in their twenties that he was diagnosed with brain cancer. (Post continues after gallery.)