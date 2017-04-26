Carrie Bickmore is all of us falling asleep on the job after a big night out.

On Monday night, Carrie Bickmore took a power nap.

Totally normal behaviour, right?

Yes, except it was on the set of The Project with 20 minutes to go before streaming live into the lounge rooms of millions of Australians.

It just goes to show, even the beautiful people on our TV screens aren't immune to a cheeky snooze on the job. Especially after hitting the drinks (or more importantly, the d-floor) on a big night out.

If not for Carrie so generously posting the moment to Instagram, people at home would never has guessed the 36-year-old television presenter had stayed up past her bed time at a Logie Awards after party.

Above the desk, all seemed in order, with Carrie's hair and makeup flawless as always.

But below... well, take a look for yourselves: