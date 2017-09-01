Celeb in 5: Friday’s best entertainment and gossip news.

Crack open the champagne and pass us a glass, friends. Friday is here and if we’ve ever been itching for some sugary sweet celebrity news, it’s now.

Shall we?

1. Carrie Bickmore expressed milk in a couture frock at the Logies. Deserves all the cake

A post shared by Carrie Bickmore (@bickmorecarrie) on May 9, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Ah, the Logies. Truly TV’s night of nights.

But as The Project co-host shared on Thursday night, the awards show is not all glamour and J’Aton. Actually, there’s a breast pump or two thrown in the mix, too.

“I was in the toilet at the Logies, six weeks after Evie [was born], expressing because my boobs were so big they were coming out of my top,” the 36-year-old shared on national television about the experience that made her think: “This mum-life-work-life thing isn’t working the way I planned!”

The conversation came about when the panel discussed radio personality Abby Coleman, who has admitted returning to work three weeks post-birth was “way too soon”.

“You know, I look back and don’t know what I was doing, going back after three weeks was way too soon,” the HIT 105 presenter said during the week.

“There’s now a few celebrities I can’t look in the eyes because they had to come in the studio and deal with me expressing with a double pump.”