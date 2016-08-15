It was the announcement that caused her voice to break.

The Project co host Carrie Bickmore has sent out a truly heartfelt thank you to those who supported her fundraising efforts by buying the line of beanies she promoted in support of brain cancer.

“Because of your generosity we have reached our million dollars [goal]; 1.1 million,” she announced through tears.

The humble message was broadcast on Monday’s episode of The Project, alongside a small slideshow of those affected by the disease.

Bickmore said she was overwhelmed by those who supported the 'Carrie's Beanies for Brain Cancer', even apologising to those who were unable to purchase a beanie as they had sold out.

"Next year we will order three times as many beanies," she said.