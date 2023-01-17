Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy became one of the most famous women in the world. She hated it.

Publicist Carolyn Bessette became one of America’s most high-profile people through her marriage to John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1996. Yet from the moment she was linked to 'America’s Prince' to their tragic deaths just six years later, Carolyn didn’t give a single interview to the press.
As an intensely private person, she didn’t want to. And as a member of the closest thing the United States has to a royal family, she didn’t need to.
Magazines filled column inches regardless, speculating about the state of her marriage or salivating over her chic designer wardrobe. The sense of mystery seemed only to fuel her appeal — one that persists today.
With the resurgence of 1990s trends in recent years, Carolyn’s name is once again appearing in fashion publications. Entire Instagram accounts have also sprung up dedicated to her effortless sense of style, some of which boast tens of thousands of followers.