Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy became one of the most famous women in the world. She hated it.

She was later appointed as the director of publicity and then charged with the production of its runway shows.

Some reports claim that it was in the service of that role that she met John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the beloved US president.

Carolyn was a regular at exclusive New York nightclubs throughout her 20s, and reportedly then used them as a place to scout for fresh faces for Calvin Klein runways. Kennedy was known to attend, too, so rumour had it that’s where they met in 1994.

Others claim they had a Hollywood-style 'meet cute' while Kennedy was jogging in Central Park. Chance meeting, love at first sight — the whole rom-com script.

Nonsense, say others, who insist they were introduced by Calvin Klein’s wife at a charity function.

However it happened, it wasn’t long before the media found out. And so, as the new partner of America’s most famous bachelor (who counted Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Daryl Hannah among his exes), Carolyn became one of the most talked-about women on the planet.

While the outside world was just learning her name, John’s friends had already pegged her as something special. Something like her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

"It's the first thing I thought when I was introduced to her," the couple’s friend, John Perry Barlow, told The Guardian. "They were of a type: people gravitated towards them without knowing why."

Carole Radziwill, who was married to John’s cousin and best friend, Anthony Radziwill, said she knew Carolyn was "it" the moment John introduced her to them.

"He was really besotted with her," she told Vanity Fair. "He was so enthralled with her, and she with him, but she was kind of fierce. She was very confident. He liked that. She was very much her own person. She was this great combination of [a] kind of seriousness and wild child."