Carole Gold was one of the first Playboy Bunnies. She hired an assassin to kill her husband.

On October 20, 1992, the Phoenix Police Department received an emergency call at 10:30pm. Carole Gold was on the other line – she was distressed, claiming her husband had been killed.

When police arrived at her home, they found Chuck Gold – a Wild West performer who went by the stage name Black Bart – lying dead in the kitchen.

He had been shot eight times, with the bullet between his eyes killing him. He died dressed in character, with his pistol on him.

Video via iD.

Carole Gold was one of the original Playboy Bunnies.

She started working for the magazine in the 1960s, and was involved in designing the original Playboy Bunny costume before becoming a bunny herself.

Former Playboy model Holly Madison called her "one of the pioneers".

Carole and Chuck were childhood friends who reunited after her first husband died in a riding accident. They started dating in 1977 and married a year later in Las Vegas.

Following Carole's time as a Playboy Bunny, the couple moved from Wisconsin to Arizona and opened a horse stable together at a hotel resort. It was successful year-round with wealthy hotel guests.

Chuck also performed his gun fighting reenactment troupe at high-end hotels, Western-themed restaurants and rodeos in the area.

He was known as "Black Bart", with his bushy moustache and black ensemble, and would often play the role even when he wasn't performing.

Chuck Gold as Black Bart. Image: iD.