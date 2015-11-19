Carly Simon confirms Warren Beatty is "so vain", but he's not the only one.

After twenty-three years of relentless speculation, singer/songwriter Carly Simon has finally confirmed that one of the “so vain” subjects of her infamous song You’re So Vain, is actor Warren Beatty. She told PEOPLE, “I have confirmed that the second verse is Warren.”

Warren Beatty, this (officially) for you:

You had me several years ago, when I was still quite naive;

Well you said that we made such a pretty pair, and that you would never leave;

But you gave away the things you loved, and one of them was me;

And while Beatty is now 78, he started out in Hollywood as a young, spunky, heart-throb who was incredibly good looking and highly likely to be “so vain”.

Simon and Beatty were briefly in a relationship in the early seventies.

Beatty became an instant star in 1961 after starring opposite Natalie Wood in Splendour in the Grass followed by a string of hits including Bonnie & Clyde, Dick Tracey and Bugsy.

Beatty married Bugsy co-star Annette Bening in 1992 and they have four children together, however before settling down he dated an extraordinary amount of high-profile women including Susan Strasberg, Madonna, Cher, Michelle Phillips, Natalie Wood, Lana Wood, Christine Kaufmann, Diane Keaton, Julie Christie, Joan Collins, Leslie Caron, Isabelle Adjani, Mary Tyler Moore, Goldie Hawn, Kate Jackson, Britt Ekland, Gilda Radner, Diane Sawyer, Carly Simon, Annette Stroyberg, Linda McCartney, Jacqueline Onassis, Carol Alt, Joni Mitchell, Maria Callas, Barbara Harris, Claudia Cardinale, Bridgitte Bardot, Justine Bateman, Janice Dickinson, Elle McPherson, Shirley Bassey and Stephaine Seymour.

He is the brother of acclaimed actress Shirley MacLaine, which along with the fact that Annette Benning is his life partner, are two of his most redeeming features..

Carly Simon performs her iconic hit. Article continues after the video.