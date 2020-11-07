In 1974, Carla Walker was brutally murdered. 46 years on, her killer may have been found.

The murder of high school cheerleader Carla Walker haunted Texans in the 1970s. Carla was so young and full of life, and her murder was so brutal. For four-and-a-half decades, the crime went unsolved.

Carla was 17 and, in the words of her older sister Cynthia Stone, "a little spitfire". She was dating football quarterback Rodney McCoy, who went to the same high school as her in Fort Worth. Cynthia told The DNA Of Murder With Paul Holes that the two had "a great relationship".

It was the night of February 16, 1974, and Carla and Rodney had been to a Valentine’s Day dance. Afterwards, they partied with friends. Then, when Carla needed to go the toilet, Rodney drove to a nearby bowling alley. They returned to the car in the parking lot and started kissing.

"And she was leaning up against the door, and the door just jerked open," Rodney told The DNA Of Murder.

Rodney grabbed Carla to stop her falling out of the car, and the man who had opened the door immediately started beating him over the head.

"Carla was screaming, 'Quit hitting him,' so my assumption, he hit me several times," he explained. "Blood was just flowing down in my eyes and my face and everything, and it was like I was paralysed."

Rodney says the man stuck a gun in his face before he slipped into unconsciousness. When he came to, Carla was gone. He drove to Carla’s house. Her sister Cynthia remembers the doorbell ringing over and over and seeing Rodney standing outside.

"He had blood just streaming down his face, screaming, 'They got her, they got her, they took her!'" Cynthia told NBC Fort Worth.