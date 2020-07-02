"Feeling like it was petty to ask for a pay rise": 32 women share their biggest career regret.

If you haven't felt overwhelmed, daunted or unsure at some point in your career, we'd like to know your secret.

The reality is that sometimes, despite our best intentions, our emotions (and our own twisted logic) can get the best of us at work. This can cause us to second guess our ability to succeed in our given role, shy away from asking important questions, and even miss out on opportunities that might never come up again.

And that inevitably leads to regret.

These 32 women have a career regret. One moment or decision that they wish, just maybe, they had done differently.

For some, it was sticking it out in the wrong job for too long, while for others it was letting their dream role slip away. And more than likely, some of their stories will resonate with you.

1. "Continually underestimating my worth and my value, and feeling like it was silly or petty to ask for a pay rise or a promotion or recognition. As a woman, assume you're instinctively underestimating your worth. And the men around are overestimating theirs. You don't get anything you don't ask for."

2. “Accepting a job in an adjacent (and better paying) industry because of the salary. ﻿It was a huge pay hike and I thought that would make up for my lack of genuine interest in the role. It’s the first and definitely the last time I’ve been motivated by money in my career - I lasted just a few months.”

3. "My biggest career regret is changing careers and moving cities at the same time. I felt like I totally lost my identity and absolutely hated it. I went from loving my job at my home city's newspaper and having so much pride for what I did, to moving to a PR agency in Sydney that 1. had a horrible bullying, micromanaging culture and 2. was just the total opposite to what I wanted for a career. I thought at the time it would be a good idea, because PR offered more money and there was far more opportunity but I would cry almost every day for those nine months. The negativity seeped into every other aspect of my life and I thought I hated Sydney, but I really just hated the situation I was in. Eventually I got a new job back in the industry I was in beforehand, and it was like... instant relief."

4. "I regret not backing myself! There's been so many times that I've kept quiet in fear and I don't even know why. I'm now consciously making an effort to speak up even if it makes me uncomfortable because I DO have good ideas and people want to hear them."