Bec Fisher was about to turn 40 and she didn’t know what she was going to do with her life. She’d always been a teacher but she wanted a career change. How could she know what else she might like to do in this next chapter of her life though, if she had no idea what else was out there?

This is how the 40 40 Experience came about.

She would try 40 jobs in a year. And she would write about it.

Mamamia: How on earth did you come up with this extraordinary idea?

Bec: It all started when I dropped my son to school one morning the week before my 40th birthday in May. As I drove off, I started thinking about life (as you do in those quiet moments) and wondered what I wanted to do with the rest of mine.

"I started to question what I wanted to do with my life." Image via Facebook.

I’d been contemplating a career change from teaching, but wasn’t sure exactly which direction to take or where to start. There are so many options. Would I go back to uni? Or do a short course? Or maybe even go down the path of starting my own business?

All I knew is that whatever career path I choose to take, I’d want to be certain about from the start. But how could I possibly be certain when I’ve only ever been a teacher? That’s when I came up with the idea of doing work experience. Lots of it.

My 40 40 Experience is about doing 40 work experience jobs at the age of 40, across a wide range of occupations, to help me decide on my next career.

I’ve decided to blog about my work experiences as a way of sharing what I’ve done and learnt along the way with other people that may be in a similar position to me.