Two Australian sisters have created cards for people living with mental illness.

Despite our increasing awareness of mental illness and its prevalence, we are yet to develop a language that enables us to speak openly and compassionately to those who are suffering.

We know that this year alone, one in five Australians will experience some form of mental illness. What we might not know is that only one in four will receive a get well or greeting card. Studies have indicated that psychiatric inpatients receive only “half as many cards and gifts when compared to medical inpatients.”

Two Australian sisters, Trudy and Sam, intend to change that.

Some years ago, the son of a close friend attempted suicide. Sam, a qualified psychologist, found herself at a loss for words. She told Mamamia that it was enormously difficult at the time to “show support as a friend and … demonstrate that we cared and were thinking of them.”

A short while later, Sam and Trudy’s mum was diagnosed with breast cancer. They immediately sent cards of support, and were overwhelmed by how many were available.

Mia Freedman talks about her own battle with anxiety. Post continues below.

Sam then suffered her third episode of a recurring mental illness and required hospitalisation.

During her time in a private psychiatric hospital she noticed that very few patients had flowers next to their bed. They hardly ever received mail; few ever had visitors. She was struck by the lack of “outward displays of social support” in comparison to the rest of the hospital population.

The sisters were determined something had to be done, and so Hope Street Cards was born.

The cards aim to “provide an avenue for loved ones to express their support, love and concern in an appropriate, empathetic and hopeful way, whilst also learning more about their loved one’s diagnosis.”