Family's warning to parents after faulty fridge is blamed for 10-year-old boy's death.

A boy’s death from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty fridge has served as a warning to parents to check their appliances to keep their kids safe.

Ten-year-old Gavin Klebs was staying in a cabin in Alaska on holiday with his parents and two siblings when he was struck by carbon monoxide poisoning and was found dead on August 20.

His mother Sarah was at home with Gavin and his younger sibling Caroline, eight, when the boy began vomiting and his sister complained of a headache, Alaska Dispatch News reports.

Thinking her children had the flu, Sarah gave them medicine and put them to bed – not realising that carbon monoxide leaking from a faulty fridge was causing their symptoms.

The next evening, parents of the friend where older brother Connor had spent the night drove to the cabin to find Sarah and Caroline unresponsive in their beds and that Gavin had died on a couch. Mum and daughter were released from hospital days later and are expected to make full recoveries, but the family is mourning the loss of their son.

A GoFundMe page to supporting the family has so far raised more than AU$32,000.

Gavin’s grieving father also hopes his son’s story serves as a timely warning to parents.

So what exactly can people do to stop carbon monoxide poisoning in their homes? Well, first, it’s important to know that carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that is therefore undetectable.