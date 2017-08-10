Mother and daughter killed in crash on the way home from parent-teacher interviews.

A teenage girl killed in a car crash after leaving parent teacher interviews at her Melbourne school felt “like one of our daughters” to staff, her principal says.

The Year 8 girl and a woman, believed to be her mother, were leaving a Cranbourne East car park on Wednesday night when they were hit by a silver Commodore, police say.

The pair died at the scene.

Lighthouse Christian College principal Jacob Mathews says the student, who had been at the school for one year, was “like one of our daughters”.

“Many of the staff are crying away… she will be sadly missed by all students as well as the teachers,” Mr Mathews told reporters on Thursday.

Crash investigators are examining whether speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.