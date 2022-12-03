'She danced until the end.' My 25-year-old sister died of cancer. This is what I want you to know.

"I don't want to die!"

I could hear my sister screaming through her tears, being held by my mum in her darkest moments.

I was a room away, but the words pierced through the walls and stabbed straight through my chest. My heart was broken.

We had just found out my beautiful sister, Nicole Catherine Hess, was terminally ill. Her stoic nature and 'ignorance is bliss' attitude were finally broken by a cancer that has now given her a month to live.

Image: Supplied.

Nicole was first diagnosed in October 2018. Her journey with cancer really began with a misdiagnosis, and before too long, she was told that she had a Ewing’s Sarcoma in her pelvis. If anyone knows this cancer, this is not where you want it.