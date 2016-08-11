Can you spare seven minutes a day to play with your kids?

Two Sydney mums are encouraging parents to take a pledge to play with their kids for seven minutes a day, seven days a week.

Yep, you heard right. Seven minutes a day. That’s a target of less than an hour a week.

Donna Armstrong and Phoebe Adams have started the Our Little Foxes Family Club to help parents have fun with their kids.

“The issue is that when parents are with their kids, more often than not they’re distracted; by technology, by chores, by work and other commitments,” Armstrong tells Mamamia.

She and Adams have done some research, and found that psychologists recommend parents spend “quality time” with kids.

“What we were told is that when parents visit psychologists, they are often fronting with a behavioural problem that they are seeking help with fixing,” Armstrong explains. “In many instances, one of the best remedies for this is the parent consciously spending quality time with their kids. Not vast amounts of time, but small, fully-engaged moments of fun, play and attention.”

She says they've had a "fantastic" response from parents who've taken the pledge to spend seven minutes every day playing with their kids.

One parent, Charlie, wrote to them: “After today’s activity, we've promised to try and dance for at least one song every day. My son was so excited when I said we were going to dance, I nearly cried."

That's beautiful. But... seven minutes?

What kind of society have we become that parents need to take a pledge to play with their kids? And doesn't a target of seven minutes seem a bit low?

I don't know how much time I spend playing with my kids in an average day. I've never added it up. There's "I Spy" when the kids are sitting on the toilet, mini-golf with holes we dig ourselves in the backyard, our own version of Scrabble where the kids get to make up words... really, anything they want to do that I don't mind doing. I'd consider it a bad day if I didn't play much with my kids.