A surprising number of Aussie women are flushing their tampons down the toilet.

When it comes to flushing vs binning in the sanitary disposal department, it seems women are still just a little bit confused.

Can’t reach the bin with your sanitary items because you’re stuck in the toilet? Oh, darling, it’s fine – just flush it!

…Except, actually, we can’t. And a surprising number of women don’t know that.

Tampons aren’t biodegradable and are basically indestructible, as are sanitary pads, obviously. Putting them down the toilet is an environmental hazard of the highest degree. So, what’s to do when there isn’t a bin in sight?

In Mamamia’s Flusher or Binner survey, 14 per cent of women said they flush their sanitary waste down the toilet.

One in five of those who flush says they do so because "everyone does".

Interestingly, that number is far higher in the UK. When sanitary disposal company Fab Little Bag surveyed the women of the UK in conjunction with Mumsnet, they found a whopping 62 per cent of women still chose to flush their tampons, rather than bin them.

And although those statistics in and of themselves are cause for alarm, the more interesting ones relate to the internal struggle over disposing of sanitary items. Women are often left stuck with no single way to dispose of items we're consistently told we should be embarrassed by.

Mamamia found 87 per cent of women have been caught in a toilet cubicle with no bin, and 18 per cent have found themselves in this scenario regularly.

Of all the women surveyed? Two in three have experienced anxiety about disposing of sanitary products in a public space.

And in theory, it makes perfect sense. Bec Park, the Australian Director for Fab Little Bag - a sanitary disposal company - says she wasn't surprised the statistics.