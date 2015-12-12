When being too nice is actually holding you back.

Cummings says she couldn’t say “No” to “save her life”. She’d have sex with someone because they drove “all this way”. She dated men who she needed to save and help and who were “literally illiterate”. She was obsessed with solving other people’s problems while her own life was a complete mess.

But surely all this giving and putting others before yourself, made her a wonderful, good person?

“I buy so many Diptyque candles for people! How can I possibly have a problem?” Whitney asked. “In recovery, I learned that the difference between codependence and being nice is motives. Essentially, if I drive you to the airport because you can’t afford a taxi and I expect nothing in return, that’s benevolent. But if I drive you to the airport secretly hoping you’ll like me, owe me, won’t abandon me down the line, or to control your perception of me (i.e., I want you to think I’m nice), that’s codependent.”

Most women I know have a problem with giving to the point of losing. But most women I know think that is normal.

A friend wants to discuss in granular detail boyfriend’s lack of commitment for the fifth month. She hasn’t noticed you’re moving house and your mum is sick. Result: You go out. Meet for a drink. Discuss boyfriend – again. Miss your mum’s call. Pay for drinks because she’s so upset and you give her a thoughtful butterfly shaped ceramic dish to put her jewellery in.

Work’s busy and tense. Can’t be class parent this year. Result: Go overboard in every school volunteer call out. You’re up until 1am making chocolate chips biscuits or some kind of of costume regularly. And you put your hand up for next year’s P & C President just so everyone knows you care.

Worrying you offended the woman you met at a school pick up when you made a joke about 4WD drivers? Result: invite her whole family over for an early dinner. Half of them are vegans.

Boyfriend doesn’t want you to come to the work Christmas party where partners are invited because he doesn’t want to mix work and personal life? Result: Pick him up at 3am because it’s really hard to get a taxi home at that time. Oh, and you have sloppy sex.

Earlier this year, Helen Mirren, 70, said she had one big regret in her life. Not telling people to F*** Off more often.

“We were sort of brought up to be polite and sometimes politeness, in certain circumstances, is not what’s required,” she said. “You’ve got to have the courage to stand up for yourself occasionally when it’s needed.”