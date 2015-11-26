The world's next wellness guru? HRH Kate Middleton.

Prince Charles has his own organic food line – and it looks like the Sisters Middleton are about to get a piece of that action.

The Duchess, Kate Middleton, likes to grow her own vegetables in her garden in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Pippa, who loves to keep fit with small challenges like ultimate endurance races, has, according to sources (not bernaise, that’s a bit fatty) just completed a food nutrition course at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in New York. That’s the same course that the very successful Sarah Wilson (of I Quit Sugar fame) has completed. Pete Evans is also a graduate.

Pippa says she’s on the hunt for her next business opportunity, and she has apparently been influenced by U.K. wellness blogger and cookbook author Ella Woodward (Deliciously Ella). The sisters have been busy blending smoothies for each other and organic food for Princess Charlotte, who is weaning.

Put the above together, says Vanity Fair, and you have a sister-helmed burgeoning organic food range business.

“Kate prepares all of Prince George’s meals and she has been blending fruits and vegetables grown at Anmer for Princess Charlotte,” said a source to Vanity Fair.

“She and Pippa are thinking about launching their own line of organic baby food as well as a range of nourishing ready meals for adults. At the moment it’s a bit of a pipe dream, but they are both really into organic produce.”

Pipe dream? Hardly.

Watch Prince William and Princess Kate have a cooking lesson below. Post continues after video.