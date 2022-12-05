ASK A PSYCH: How can you move forward with your partner if they have cheated on you?

Welcome to Mamamia's Ask A Psych. A series where we give the Mamamia audience the chance to ask a psychologist a question they'd love to be professionally answered. This could be anything from relationship stress, mental health confusion, career chaos or parenting dilemmas. If you want to anonymously submit a question for our psychologist, you can do so here.

This week we hear from someone who seeks advice on how they can move forward with their partner who cheated on them, and how they can heal from it.

How can you heal and move forward with your partner if they have cheated on you?

When we enter into relationships, it’s normal for us to have particular expectations. What we don’t often discuss with our partners at the start of a relationship is what that relationship will look like for us? What are our expectations of ourselves and each other in this relationship? What are the lines we are committed to not crossing while we are in this relationship?

If at some point in our relationship, those lines are crossed, it can feel like our world is falling apart. Sexual Health Australia and Relationships Australia report that around 70 per cent of relationships are estimated to experience infidelity. This estimate may seem really high and confronting, and we’ll probably never know the real rates because infidelity isn’t usually something we talk openly about in our communities.

The first thing to consider if you find yourself in this situation is to seek support for yourself. You will most likely experience anything from shock and anger, to sadness and grief, with often a measure of self-doubt and anxiety thrown in. It’s important to recognise that this emotional rollercoaster is normal, and speaking about it with a trusted friend or a psychologist can help you gain perspective and feel validated.

A psychologist can also help you identify what is important to you moving forward; the values you have which can guide you to making those difficult decisions about the future of your relationship. This can take time. Try to make time and space to consider what your needs are, and whether they are still compatible with your partner’s. Prioritise your own healing and self-care, and know that there is no right or wrong way to move forward.