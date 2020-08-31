Australia's travel ban is one of the most extreme. There are only 6 reasons you can leave.

Since March 25, Australian citizens have been banned from leaving the country as part of the extreme measures taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

For Australians wanting to leave the country, they must have a 'compelling reason' in their request for a travel exemption from the Australian Border Force (ABF).

Five months on from the start of the ban, and over 100,000 requests later, about one third of applications for exemptions have been approved, with thousands of others rejected.

For many Australians, being confined to the country's borders has brought extreme hardship, with several stories circulating of the people behind the statistics who are unable to leave despite their painful circumstances.

There is Kristian Stekic, for example, who explained to the ABC that he has applied to leave three times on compassionate grounds. He has been separated from his family in Europe, including his daughter who underwent surgery, since May and has no idea when he will next see them.

His story is one of the thousands of Australians who describe feeling trapped. One woman explained to the Sydney Morning Herald that the restrictions "makes me feel like I am living in a prison... it's a prison island."

According to the ABF, there are only six reasons residents can leave the country. They are: