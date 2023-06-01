Are breast implants making women sick?

One Facebook group dedicated to assisting women who are experiencing breast implant illness has nearly 180,000 members from around the world. The group's description touts it as a resource that creates "an uplifting space to support you through breast implant illness, explant, detoxification and healing from saline and silicone breast implants because we've experienced it".

Women report to the group with photos of their progress and their choice to remove implants (otherwise known as explanting) once SSBI develops. One photo of a woman with frowning emojis obscuring her breasts tells the group, "This is me and in less than 12 hours these 9-year-old silicone implants will come out. To look at this picture is hard. It's been a really, really hard few months. Depression and anxiety are awful and the usually fit me is suffering."

Charlotte is a 27-year-old public servant who also developed an inexplicable collection of symptoms after getting breast implants when she was 19. She opted for a surgeon in her hometown who was recommended by friends and after only one consultation, Charlotte decided to go through with the $20,000 augmentation surgery.

Charlotte said her decision to undergo breast augmentation surgery at that age was "purely cosmetic" and one that she dived into quickly. "I just wanted to have larger breasts because, at the time, that's what I thought would deem me attractive,” she said.

She told Mamamia that seven months after getting her implants in 2015, she broke out in a strange rash that travelled up her chest and spread to her neck and across to her ears. She describes the next seven years of living with implants, until she had them removed in February of 2022, as a "long, invasive time".

Charlotte suffered from extreme fatigue, brain fog, and chest pains that disrupted her social life. She said that, like Bella, she felt remarkably validated by the accounts of other Australian women when she discovered these online communities and realised that she wasn’t alone in her experience.

"If it wasn't for that Facebook group, I think I would have struggled because I would go on there nearly daily and people would post all of the symptoms they were having," Charlotte said.

"[Living with SSBI] was isolating and really hard to share with close family and friends and even my husband at the time because no one had really heard of it. So it was really hard to convince people I was going through this and it was a pretty lonely time. The online forum and the support from the community of women — that helped immensely."

Once Bella scanned these communities and recognised the issues she was having could have been connected to her implants, she quickly went back to see the surgeon who originally performed her augmentation operation.