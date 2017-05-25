Why it's harder to fall pregnant as we get older: A doctor explains.

Females are born with their lifetime supply of eggs, which naturally declines gradually in quantity and quality from the age of 25, becoming almost non-existent by the time of menopause.

Therefore, as a woman’s age increases, her fertility decreases, particularly after the age of 35, due to this diminishing egg reserve.

The dilemma is that the average age for Australian women having children continues to increase and is currently 30.1, compared with about 25 in the early 1970s. This delay in having children appears to be primarily due to women choosing to pursue careers, travel and other matters first.

The consequence, however, is that with this increase in maternal age, more women than in previous generations are experiencing fertility issues, often due to their declining ovarian (egg) reserve.

While some medical issues can impact on fertility, by far the biggest factor affecting conception rates now is age.

What are the conception rates by age?

Conception rates for normal, healthy couples are, at best, 20-25 per cent per menstrual cycle. Once a woman reaches the age of 35, her fertility begins to decline.

By age 40, it is estimated that a female’s natural conception rate is in the range of 8-10 per cent a month and at age 43, the pregnancy rate is thought to be as low as one-three per cent a month.

Megan Malkiewicz speaks about her IVF miscarriages then falling pregnant naturally. Post continues below.



In addition to this reduction in pregnancy rates associated with increasing female age, statistically there is a significant increase in the risk of miscarriage and chromosomal (genetic) abnormalities.

Of course, my best advice is to not put off starting a family until it is too late, as the stress that it can create can be significant for some. However, for many reading this, age is probably already marching on.