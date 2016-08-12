It's possible we love the Campbell sisters even more after their devastating loss.

Today, sisters Cate, 24, and Bronte Campbell, 22, competed in the women’s 100m freestyle final.

Cate was the overwhelming favourite for gold after breaking the world record last month. Bronte, too, was expected to walk away with a medal.

The sisters, heavy with the weight of Australia on their shoulders, missed out on a place. Bronte came in fourth, with Cate finishing sixth.

The headlines since have read “Campbell sisters fail to win medals” and “Cate Campbell misses Olympic medal in stunning upset“, with descriptions of an “astonishing fadeout” in the final 50 meters.

Channel 7 posted an image of the results with the caption “ouch!”

But the Campbell sisters, regardless of where they placed, have made Australia so, so proud.

The dive they took into the 100 metre Rio Olympics final was more than a decade in the making. Behind the race, which lasted less than a minute, was a lifetime of hard work.

These are two women who, despite being fierce competitors, are, in their own words “best mates”. They are women who rejoice in each other’s victories and are gracious in defeat.

They embody everything that Australia loves about our Olympians. They’re supremely talented without a hint of arrogance. They compete for the love of their sport rather than the glory. They are hard working, funny, unpretentious and level headed – the perfect role models for any young, aspiring athlete.

Australia has fallen in love with the Campbell sisters for who they are out of the pool.

