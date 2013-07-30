The best ad about tampons ever. Period.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

“It’s like I’m the Joan and their vag is the arc!”

If that line doesn’t convince you that this is the best commercial about periods ever, then nothing will.

HelloFlo, a company in the US that delivers sanitary items and lollies discreetly to your door every month, have found THE most awesome little girl to front their new ad campaign. And forget lame blue liquid – this chick gets her period, appoints herself the ‘Camp Gyno’ and sets about taking care of all her friends’ period-related concerns.

Yeah. Camp Gyno. We say again: The best ad about periods. Ever.

